Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €93.00 ($102.20) and last traded at €93.00 ($102.20). Approximately 45,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €91.90 ($100.99).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €125.00 ($137.36) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €82.00 ($90.11) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($87.91) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($118.68) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($153.85) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €82.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €63.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.24, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

