Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $50.00 at Piper Sandler

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Shopify from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Shopify in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Shopify from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.85.

SHOP opened at $62.90 on Monday. Shopify has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $65.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.35. The firm has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a PE ratio of -41.66 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

