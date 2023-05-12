Short Interest in 361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Grows By 292.0%

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 292.0% from the April 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.
361 Degrees International Price Performance
361 Degrees International stock remained flat at $0.55 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48. 361 Degrees International has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55.
361 Degrees International Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 361 Degrees International (TSIOF)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for 361 Degrees International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 361 Degrees International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.