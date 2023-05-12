Short Interest in 361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Grows By 292.0%

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 292.0% from the April 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.

361 Degrees International Price Performance

361 Degrees International stock remained flat at $0.55 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48. 361 Degrees International has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55.

361 Degrees International Company Profile

361 Degrees International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and trading of sporting goods. It involves in the business of sportswear industry, which designs, manufactures and distributes branded sports footwear apparel and other related accessories for kids, men’s and women’s.

