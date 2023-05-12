Short Interest in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Increases By 104.4%

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a growth of 104.4% from the April 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
AWF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.68. 174,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,579. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.