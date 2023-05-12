Short Interest in Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Grows By 203.8%

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 388,300 shares, an increase of 203.8% from the April 15th total of 127,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 647.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. CIBC downgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$36.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of APYRF opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average is $19.31. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $30.69.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

