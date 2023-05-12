Short Interest in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Rises By 44.5%

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, an increase of 44.5% from the April 15th total of 4,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ AZN opened at $74.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $231.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $76.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.76 and its 200-day moving average is $68.37.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZN. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.49) to GBX 126 ($1.59) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,491,320,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

