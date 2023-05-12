Short Interest in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Grows By 24.1%

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 334,700 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the April 15th total of 269,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
BCPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
In related news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $299,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,072.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $299,828.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,072.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total transaction of $381,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,335.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
BCPC opened at $125.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.44. Balchem has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 0.70.
Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $232.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Balchem will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.
