Short Interest in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Grows By 24.1%

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 334,700 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the April 15th total of 269,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $299,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,072.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $299,828.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,072.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total transaction of $381,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,335.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Balchem

Balchem Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Balchem by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,900,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,802,000 after purchasing an additional 83,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Balchem by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,545,000 after acquiring an additional 261,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Balchem by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,825,000 after acquiring an additional 17,532 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Balchem by 0.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Balchem by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 750,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,622,000 after purchasing an additional 23,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

BCPC opened at $125.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.44. Balchem has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $232.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Balchem will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

