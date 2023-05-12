Short Interest in BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Drops By 57.1%

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the April 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BioSyent Price Performance

Shares of BioSyent stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $5.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42. BioSyent has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

Get BioSyent alerts:

BioSyent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is an increase from BioSyent’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical and healthcare products. Its products include Cathejell Jelly, FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150, FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, Proktis-M, RepaGyn, and cTIBELLA. The company was founded on April 28, 1947 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioSyent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSyent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.