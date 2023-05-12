Short Interest in Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Drops By 50.0%

Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOALY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boral in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boral from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Boral Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BOALY remained flat at $10.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 417. Boral has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.06.

Boral Company Profile

Boral Ltd. engages in the provision of building and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Boral Australia and Others. The Boral Australia segment comprises quarries, concrete, asphalt, transport, landfill, property, cement and concrete placing, west coast bricks, roofing and masonry, and timber.

