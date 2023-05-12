Short Interest in Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Rises By 101.6%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 308,800 shares, a growth of 101.6% from the April 15th total of 153,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.1 days.

Britvic Stock Down 1.1 %

BTVCF traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $11.60. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,248. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88. Britvic has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $11.75.

About Britvic

Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. It operates through the following geographical segments: Great Britain (GB), Brazil, Ireland, France, and International. The GB segment focuses on United Kingdom excluding Northern Ireland. The Ireland segment covers Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

