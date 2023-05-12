Short Interest in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Decreases By 68.5%

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 68.5% from the April 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burtech Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Burtech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the second quarter worth $162,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Clear Street LLC increased its position in Burtech Acquisition by 11,694.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 20,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 20,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRKH remained flat at $10.23 during trading hours on Friday. 190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,037. Burtech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.19.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

