Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Expands By 93.1%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,780,200 shares, a growth of 93.1% from the April 15th total of 18,015,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 354.9 days.
China Construction Bank Trading Down 3.7 %
OTCMKTS:CICHF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 33,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,762. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. China Construction Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74.
China Construction Bank Company Profile
