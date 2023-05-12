Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Expands By 93.1%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,780,200 shares, a growth of 93.1% from the April 15th total of 18,015,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 354.9 days.

China Construction Bank Trading Down 3.7 %

OTCMKTS:CICHF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 33,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,762. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. China Construction Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

