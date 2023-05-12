Short Interest in Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Decreases By 55.2%

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 704,500 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the April 15th total of 1,574,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,045.0 days.

Chubu Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of CHUEF remained flat at $10.58 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68. Chubu Electric Power has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

Get Chubu Electric Power alerts:

Chubu Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Chubu Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the supply of electricity, gas, and on-site energy. It also deals with overseas consulting and investment, real estate management, and information technology (IT) business. It operates through the following segments: Miraiz, Power Grid, JERA, and Others. The Miraiz segment handles the development of energy services centered on gas and power.

Receive News & Ratings for Chubu Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubu Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.