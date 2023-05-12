Short Interest in Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Drops By 66.7%

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clarkson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Clarkson Price Performance

Shares of Clarkson stock remained flat at $38.28 on Friday. 135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758. Clarkson has a 52-week low of $27.29 and a 52-week high of $43.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.35.

About Clarkson

Clarkson Plc engages in the provision of integrated shipping services. It operates through the following segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment refers to services provided to ship-owners and charterers in the transportation by sea of a wide range of cargoes. The Financial segment renders services in investment banking, specializing in the maritime, oil services, and natural resources sectors.

