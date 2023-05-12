Short Interest in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Grows By 27.0%

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,740,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the April 15th total of 4,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 1,003.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Copart by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.81. 2,162,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,958. Copart has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $81.92. The company has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.70.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Copart will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPRT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

