Short Interest in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Drops By 29.3%

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the April 15th total of 72,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CSI Compressco Trading Up 0.9 %

CCLP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. 221,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,966. The stock has a market cap of $164.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29. CSI Compressco has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $1.60.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.97 million during the quarter.

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter worth approximately $3,458,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CSI Compressco by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555,555 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 69,368 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSI Compressco in a research report on Saturday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.