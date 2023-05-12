Short Interest in Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF) Rises By 228.3%

Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 234,100 shares, an increase of 228.3% from the April 15th total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ENCVF stock remained flat at C$15.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. Encavis has a 52-week low of C$15.28 and a 52-week high of C$15.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.61.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Encavis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks in Europe. It operates through PV Parks, PV Service, Wind Parks, and Asset Management segments. The company's portfolio includes 208 solar parks and 96 wind parks with a capacity of around 3.2 gigawatt in Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, Spain, and Ireland.

