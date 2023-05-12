Short Interest in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Increases By 23.0%

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 136,900 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the April 15th total of 111,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director William Curtis Brighton purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.10 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tina Jane Maher acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $48,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Curtis Brighton acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.10 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,560 shares of company stock valued at $161,141 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,625,000 after purchasing an additional 193,283 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 724,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 715,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,348,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,714,000 after purchasing an additional 21,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 156,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

THFF traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,874. The stock has a market cap of $391.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Financial has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $49.90.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.30 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 27.49%. Research analysts expect that First Financial will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which, through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

