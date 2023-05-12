Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Decreases By 65.0%

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the April 15th total of 82,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VKQ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.48. 69,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,332. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $10.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61.

Invesco Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0364 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Trust

About Invesco Municipal Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the third quarter worth $228,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 67,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 39,411 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the third quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 80,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on September 27, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

