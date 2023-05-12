Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Decreases By 65.0%

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the April 15th total of 82,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE VKQ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.48. 69,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,332. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $10.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61.
Invesco Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0364 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Trust
About Invesco Municipal Trust
Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on September 27, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.