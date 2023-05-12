Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Expands By 180.8%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 180.8% from the April 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USXF. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ USXF traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $32.81. 65,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,249. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average of $32.60. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The stock has a market cap of $656.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

