Short Interest in Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Expands By 277.8%

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 277.8% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Koito Manufacturing Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of KOTMY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.73. 1,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,633. Koito Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average is $16.56.
Koito Manufacturing Company Profile
Featured Articles
