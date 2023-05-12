Short Interest in Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Expands By 277.8%

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 277.8% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Koito Manufacturing Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of KOTMY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.73. 1,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,633. Koito Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average is $16.56.

Koito Manufacturing Company Profile

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

