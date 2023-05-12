Short Interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Declines By 28.0%

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,600 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the April 15th total of 199,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 729,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,815. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 84.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 22,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $382,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 114,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 145,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.