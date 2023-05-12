Short Interest in Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Decreases By 22.1%

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the April 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TEDU. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on shares of Tarena International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Tarena International Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of TEDU traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.90. 6,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,500. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of -0.44. Tarena International has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65.

About Tarena International

Tarena International ( NASDAQ:TEDU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.10 million for the quarter. Tarena International had a net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%.

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

