Short Interest in The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Grows By 100.0%

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The Bidvest Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BDVSY traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067. The Bidvest Group has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.44.

The Bidvest Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.3602 dividend. This is a positive change from The Bidvest Group’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.39%. The Bidvest Group’s payout ratio is 44.45%.

About The Bidvest Group

The Bidvest Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company with its subsidiaries operating in the services, trading and distribution industries. It operates through the following segment: Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, Freight, Branded Products, Bidvest Services, Properties, and Corporate and Investments.

