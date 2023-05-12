Short Interest in Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) Drops By 62.6%

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decline of 62.6% from the April 15th total of 104,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Tiziana Life Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 20,799 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tiziana Life Sciences Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of Tiziana Life Sciences stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.78. 26,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,153. Tiziana Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.

