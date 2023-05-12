Short Interest in Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Increases By 447.9%

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, an increase of 447.9% from the April 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 323,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TOELY. Nomura started coverage on Tokyo Electron in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Tokyo Electron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Tokyo Electron Trading Up 3.5 %

Tokyo Electron stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.86. The company had a trading volume of 68,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,479. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.81. Tokyo Electron has a 12 month low of $38.89 and a 12 month high of $79.81. The company has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron ( OTCMKTS:TOELY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 35.05% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tokyo Electron will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

