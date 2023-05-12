Short Interest in Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYTMF) Declines By 52.4%

Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYTMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,100 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the April 15th total of 290,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tokyo Tatemono from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Tokyo Tatemono Price Performance

TYTMF remained flat at $12.27 on Friday. Tokyo Tatemono has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $12.27.

