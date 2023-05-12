Short Interest in Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Drops By 83.2%

Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 83.2% from the April 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.0 days.

Uponor Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UPNRF remained flat at $26.90 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 175. Uponor Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Danske upgraded Uponor Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

About Uponor Oyj

Uponor Oyj engages in providing building and municipal infrastructure solutions. The firm offers plumbing, indoor climate, and infrastructure solutions. It operates through the following segments: Building Solutions-Europe, Building Solutions-North America and Uponor Infra. The Building Solutions-Europe segment engages in the European markets and sales to non-European countries in which Uponor does not have its own operations.

