Short Interest in Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Decreases By 44.4%

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the April 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Vision Marine Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VMAR opened at $3.90 on Friday. Vision Marine Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $8.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of -0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vision Marine Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of Vision Marine Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, and manufactures electric outboard powertrain systems and electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. The company offers outboard motors, boat parts, and related maintenance services.

Featured Stories

