Short Interest in Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Decreases By 62.6%

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 62.6% from the April 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of VIVHY stock remained flat at $10.62 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,927. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This is an increase from Vivendi’s previous dividend of $0.19. This represents a yield of 1.85%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €13.40 ($14.73) to €13.60 ($14.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.78.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

