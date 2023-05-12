Short Interest in WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Declines By 99.7%

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the April 15th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WH Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WHGLY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.91. 60,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,584. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66. WH Group has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $15.84.

About WH Group

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

