Short Interest in WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Declines By 99.7%

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the April 15th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
WH Group Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS WHGLY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.91. 60,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,584. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66. WH Group has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $15.84.
About WH Group
