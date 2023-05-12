Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Shares Up 0.6%

Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.48 and last traded at $24.46. 1,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 1,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.31.

Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus convexity ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus convexity ETF by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus convexity ETF by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus convexity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus convexity ETF by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 38,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 20,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus convexity ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter.

About Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus convexity ETF

The Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus convexity ETF (QQC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to the Nasdaq-100. It uses a systematic options overlay strategy to boost upside returns and to hedge downside risk.

