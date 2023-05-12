Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut Six Flags Entertainment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 2.19.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $142.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.49 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gary Mick bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $133,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,148.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks and water parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr.

