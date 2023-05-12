Skylands Capital LLC Acquires 45,650 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) by 109.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,650 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 28,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $230,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 975,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,805,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TheStreet upgraded Hillman Solutions from a "d" rating to a "c-" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Hillman Solutions stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.31 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18. Hillman Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $12.45.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.85 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

