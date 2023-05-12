Skylands Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Insperity by 1,273.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 17,770 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Insperity by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Insperity by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 138,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,742,000 after purchasing an additional 32,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NSP opened at $111.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.74 and a 1 year high of $131.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. Insperity had a return on equity of 263.01% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 39.32%.

Insider Activity at Insperity

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $754,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,796 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,829.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $754,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,796 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,829.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $104,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,301,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,499 shares of company stock worth $3,214,082. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insperity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

