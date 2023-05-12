Skylands Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Open Lending by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Open Lending by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 601,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 83,944 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Open Lending by 4,749.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 30,159 shares in the last quarter. Brainard Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Open Lending by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LPRO. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Open Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Open Lending Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $9.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 18.58 and a quick ratio of 18.58. Open Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $13.97.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Open Lending had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $38.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.