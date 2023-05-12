Skylands Capital LLC Sells 69,700 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,700 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 116.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:ACCO opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $7.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.31 million, a P/E ratio of -30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.85.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $402.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.88 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is -176.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACCO. StockNews.com raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research increased their target price on ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Featured Stories

