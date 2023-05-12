Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Robert W. Baird

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $96.91 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.06.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Articles

