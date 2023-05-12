SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on June 1st

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.137 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

SLR Investment has a payout ratio of 97.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.5%.

SLR Investment Stock Performance

Shares of SLRC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.69. 27,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,234. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $746.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $54.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point lowered SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered SLR Investment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SLR Investment from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 53,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $836,182.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,184,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,967,111.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SLR Investment news, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 34,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $552,662.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,267,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,152,428.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 53,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $836,182.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,184,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,967,111.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 138,365 shares of company stock worth $2,174,243. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 14,389 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 15,616 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLR Investment Company Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments.

Featured Stories

