Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $185.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $145.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNOW. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $185.17.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $170.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.14. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $205.66. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $8,066,443.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,432.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,432.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total transaction of $160,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,902 shares in the company, valued at $24,505,603.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,937 shares of company stock worth $39,575,110 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

