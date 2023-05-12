Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.363 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Société Générale Société anonyme’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.82. The company had a trading volume of 477,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,646. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $5.06. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 6.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Société Générale Société anonyme presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

