SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Purchased by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 463.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6,306.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 37,462 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 349,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,578,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 177,525 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,924 shares during the period. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOFI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush lowered SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 50,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,350,539 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,038,049.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 101,582 shares in the company, valued at $555,653.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 233,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,906 over the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 15,540,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,497,035. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 2.00.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Stories

