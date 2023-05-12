SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Research analysts at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $8.52.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 3,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $40,005.94. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,385.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 101,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,653.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 3,926 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $40,005.94. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,926 shares in the company, valued at $60,385.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 233,926 shares of company stock worth $1,271,906 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,679,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,595,000 after purchasing an additional 826,805 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,643,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,735,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,270,000 after acquiring an additional 48,717 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,567,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 589,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading

