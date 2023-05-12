Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Sohu.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOHU traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 22,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,665. The company has a market capitalization of $457.18 million, a P/E ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.56. Sohu.com has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $18.30.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.26 million. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Sohu.com will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sohu.com

Sohu.com Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sohu.com by 13.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,094,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,402,000 after purchasing an additional 125,554 shares during the period. Maso Capital Partners Ltd boosted its position in Sohu.com by 29.4% during the first quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 797,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 181,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 42,122 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sohu.com by 1,030.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 484,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 36.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 425,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 113,208 shares during the period.

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which engages in online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

