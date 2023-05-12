Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Sohu.com Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SOHU traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 22,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,665. The company has a market capitalization of $457.18 million, a P/E ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.56. Sohu.com has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $18.30.
Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.26 million. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Sohu.com will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sohu.com Company Profile
Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which engages in online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.
