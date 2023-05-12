SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Shares Up 4%

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Rating) shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.26. 4,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 39,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

SolarWindow Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15.

About SolarWindow Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing the proprietary transparent electricity-generating coatings and methods. The firm is a developer of transparent LiquidElectricity coatings, which generates electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWindow Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWindow Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.