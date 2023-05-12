Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Solo Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Solo Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Solo Brands Stock Performance

Solo Brands stock opened at $5.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14. Solo Brands has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $546.41 million, a P/E ratio of -189.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Solo Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.30% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $88.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Solo Brands will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Solo Brands news, Director David Powers purchased 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solo Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTC. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Solo Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Solo Brands by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 954,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 648,675 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Solo Brands by 282.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Solo Brands

(Get Rating)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Further Reading

