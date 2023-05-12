Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Solo Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Solo Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.
Solo Brands Stock Performance
Solo Brands stock opened at $5.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14. Solo Brands has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $546.41 million, a P/E ratio of -189.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.44.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Solo Brands news, Director David Powers purchased 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solo Brands
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTC. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Solo Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Solo Brands by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 954,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 648,675 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Solo Brands by 282.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Solo Brands
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
