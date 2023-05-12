Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,509,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 265% from the previous session’s volume of 413,188 shares.The stock last traded at $5.23 and had previously closed at $5.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Solo Brands Trading Down 10.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.68 million, a P/E ratio of -170.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.44.

Insider Activity at Solo Brands

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $88.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Solo Brands news, Director David Powers acquired 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solo Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 9,253.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 38.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

