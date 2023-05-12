Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,509,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 265% from the previous session’s volume of 413,188 shares.The stock last traded at $5.23 and had previously closed at $5.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.
Solo Brands Trading Down 10.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.68 million, a P/E ratio of -170.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.44.
Insider Activity at Solo Brands
In other Solo Brands news, Director David Powers acquired 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solo Brands
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 9,253.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 38.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.
Solo Brands Company Profile
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Solo Brands (DTC)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.