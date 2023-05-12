Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $531,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CAT opened at $211.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

