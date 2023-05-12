Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,868,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 1,853,983 shares.The stock last traded at $15.72 and had previously closed at $16.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SONO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Sonos from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday.

Sonos Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 124.16, a PEG ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59.

Insider Activity

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.24. Sonos had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $672.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, CFO Edward P. Lazarus sold 13,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $273,654.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,203. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sonos news, Director Thomas Conrad sold 12,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $246,118.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,990.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Edward P. Lazarus sold 13,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $273,654.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,822 shares of company stock worth $556,778. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sonos

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 77.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759,359 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sonos by 938.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,728,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,107 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sonos by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sonos by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,176,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,340 shares during the period. Finally, Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 32.4% in the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 7,190,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,776 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

