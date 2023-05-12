Sosandar (LON:SOS) Shares Down 5.9%

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.30). Approximately 454,629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 639,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.32).

Sosandar Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 24.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.64. The firm has a market cap of £59.58 million, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sosandar news, insider Lesley Watt acquired 43,184 shares of Sosandar stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £9,932.32 ($12,532.90). 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sosandar Company Profile

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, denim jackets, tops, loungewear and leisurewear, jeans and jeggings, trousers, joggers and leggings, skirts, jumpsuits, jackets and coats, knitwear, blazers and trouser suits, leather, active wear, and nightwear; footwear comprising flats, heels, boots, sandals, flip flops, and slippers; gift cards; and accessories, including bags and belts, jewelry, hats, scarves, shapewear and hosiery, and homeware for women.

